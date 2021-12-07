Bigg Boss 15: Family members to join contestants in house?

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 15′ is all set to witness an emotional twist as the makers are planning to bring the contestants’ family members inside the house.

Nothing has been confirmed officially but as the show is reaching towards the Ticket To Finale and the task has already started, there seems the possibility of family members being called to make the show more interesting and add an emotional touch also.

Already social media is buzzing with the decision to extend Bigg Boss 15 till February 2022. The makers are keeping an eye on the new Covid variant and how the situation takes shape in the coming days. They are also reviewing the show ratings and very soon will reach a conclusion.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the family members also visit the Bigg Boss 15 house or if it is just a buzz. Wait and watch!