Bigg Boss 15: Fans demand removal of Umar Riaz from show

Mumbai: As days are passing, fights and arguments are getting intense inside Bigg Boss 15 house. Everyday, we are seeing new strategies by the contestants to survive inside the house. The bottom six contestants — Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia — are trying to give their best to showcase themselves and win viewers’ hearts outside.
Bigg Boss is known for ugly fights among the contestants. This season too is experiencing a lot of such stuff. In one of such events, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehjpal locked horns with each other. In last night’s episode, the duo got into ugly physical fight and even constantly abused each other.
Umar was seen telling Pratik, “Tu bahut cheekhein marta hai, aukat me reh (You yell a lot, stay in your limits).” Then Umar is seen pushing Pratik, who then also pushed him in another shot. Pratik is then heard saying, “Dhakke mat maar (Do not push).”
Pratik’s fans target Umar Riaz
However, this dramatic turn of events has not gone well among Pratik’s fans who called out Umar for the same and even demanded makers to take action against him. Some even demanded his elimination from from the show.
One fan took to his Twitter and wrote, “#BiggBoss15 Plz Umar ko ya nikal do ya kadi warning do woh same pattern use kar raha hai every time usne #SimbaNagpal ke sath bhi yehi kiya and then Simba hyper ho gaya tha. He instigates and then asks for sympathy aise nahi chalega. Bottom 6 mei ate hi usne ghatipa dikhna shuru kiya.”
Check out some of the tweets below:
Umar’s fans extend support
While Pratik’s fans started targetting Umar, the latter’s fans came out in his support. They blamed Pratik for the physical spat. One of them wrote, “Mano ya na mano clearly OTTians ko advantage mila hain. They have seen their episodes, mistakes and understood where their fans didn’t like them. They have then strategised and entered the house. Unlike the players like Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz who have really created a place in the audience.”
Bigg Boss 15 elimination and bottom 5
In a shocking midnight elimination yesterday, Simba Nagpal was evicted from the show. Post his elimination, contestants who are left in bottom 5 are — Umar, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali.
What are you thoughts on Pratik Sehjapal and Umar Riaz’s physical fight? Who do you think was correct? Let us know in the comments section below.