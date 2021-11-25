Bigg Boss 15: Fans demand removal of Umar Riaz from show

Mumbai: As days are passing, fights and arguments are getting intense inside Bigg Boss 15 house. Everyday, we are seeing new strategies by the contestants to survive inside the house. The bottom six contestants — Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia — are trying to give their best to showcase themselves and win viewers’ hearts outside.

Bigg Boss is known for ugly fights among the contestants. This season too is experiencing a lot of such stuff. In one of such events, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehjpal locked horns with each other. In last night’s episode, the duo got into ugly physical fight and even constantly abused each other.

Umar was seen telling Pratik, “Tu bahut cheekhein marta hai, aukat me reh (You yell a lot, stay in your limits).” Then Umar is seen pushing Pratik, who then also pushed him in another shot. Pratik is then heard saying, “Dhakke mat maar (Do not push).”

Pratik’s fans target Umar Riaz

However, this dramatic turn of events has not gone well among Pratik’s fans who called out Umar for the same and even demanded makers to take action against him. Some even demanded his elimination from from the show.

One fan took to his Twitter and wrote, “#BiggBoss15 Plz Umar ko ya nikal do ya kadi warning do woh same pattern use kar raha hai every time usne #SimbaNagpal ke sath bhi yehi kiya and then Simba hyper ho gaya tha. He instigates and then asks for sympathy aise nahi chalega. Bottom 6 mei ate hi usne ghatipa dikhna shuru kiya.”

Check out some of the tweets below:

are jb Salman flow flow mai Pratik ko maa ki gali di tb or Mana ki Pratik sehajpal ne umar ko gali di Lekin jb Pratik maa ki ksm kha rha h tb bhi umar use dhke de rha h LEKIN jb UMAR ne PRATIK ko (CHAKA 6 ) Bola uska or dusri baat apne ek biradri ko gali di uska ???#Pratik — ajay gautam (@ajaygautam2410) November 24, 2021

pratik ke saath kyu hotha hai hamesha. first karan, second umar @ColorsTV @BiggBoss

JUSTICE FOR PRATIK — MPK …..♥️ (@CuteSwe41811941) November 24, 2021

So next time if pratik pushes him umar will b at fault? Kyuki dhakka dene wale shi or khane Wale galat hote h. H na? — Ayush (@Ayush40149498) November 24, 2021

And I am against the fact Umar was overly aggressive towards Pratik which he himself admitted but why was not he the same when it came to simba. And you guys were busy supporting Umar and even Asim posted a dog on simba face on Instagram — livinglife (@akashpandey008) November 24, 2021

Kya mazak h…kbhee karan patak deta h kbhe umar muh pr ganda paani fenk deta h zor se ..aaj fir se umar pushed him constantly…

JUSTICE FOR PRATIK — Namarta Sharma (@Mts1222) November 24, 2021

Pls evict Umar Riaz



He pushed Pratik 4 times and Pratik even had iron in his had.



This could have caused an accident . @BiggBoss pls eliminate him as this is too much .



This could have hurt Pratik very badly .@PrernaSehajpal @realsehajpal #pratiksehajpal — KASHIF (@KashifSharieff) November 24, 2021

Umar’s fans extend support

While Pratik’s fans started targetting Umar, the latter’s fans came out in his support. They blamed Pratik for the physical spat. One of them wrote, “Mano ya na mano clearly OTTians ko advantage mila hain. They have seen their episodes, mistakes and understood where their fans didn’t like them. They have then strategised and entered the house. Unlike the players like Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz who have really created a place in the audience.”

Bigg Boss 15 elimination and bottom 5

In a shocking midnight elimination yesterday, Simba Nagpal was evicted from the show. Post his elimination, contestants who are left in bottom 5 are — Umar, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali.

What are you thoughts on Pratik Sehjapal and Umar Riaz’s physical fight? Who do you think was correct? Let us know in the comments section below.