Bigg Boss 15: Fans remove Tejasswi from TOP 3; here’s new list

Mumbai: It seems like Bigg Boss 15 house has finally woken up after the wild card contestants — Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai entered the house. The show is getting more and more interesting with each passing week. As BB 15 is slowly inching towards finale, social media is buzzing with the polls and discussions about who will lift the precious trophy this year.

As per latest poll conducted The Real Khabri, wherein people were asked about the probable winner of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz have secured top 3 positions. This means majority of the audience have voted for Karan and it is very likely that the actor might take home the coveted trophy of BB 15.

#Biggest Poll On #BiggBoss15 on any website is over now, around 14K votes



No Bot Votings Allowed, 1 Vote from 1 IP and Result is here#KaranKundrra and #PratikSehajpal emerged as Top 2



Poll Link👇https://t.co/SAR0Uh09RH pic.twitter.com/Q3hZZtpbAA — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 2, 2021

However, another popular and strong contestant Tejasswi Prakash failed to make it to top 3 as she got 4th position on the list. She is followed by Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh.

Earlier, a few polls suggested that Tejasswi and Karan will be reaching top 2 and they are the most searched contestants google. The recent poll came as a shocker to many of the TejRan and Tejasswi’s fans.

What are your thoughts on above positions? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.