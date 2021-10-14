Bigg Boss 15: Female contestant to get eliminated

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is in its second week. Contestants and makers are giving enough content to keep the audience hooked. Each task is leading to number of arguments and fights among housemates. The tussle between contestants is getting heated whenever there’s a task.

Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get eliminated last week and post that 15 participants are left in the Salman Khan‘s show. The last episode saw contestants making efforts and strategies to survive in the jungle.

Meanwhile, the contestants who got nominated for the elimination round this week are — Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian.

Bigg Boss 15 elimination

According to loyal viewers, female contestant is likely to get evicted this week. Fans are saying that Akasa Singh is having maximum chances to getting removed from Bigg Boss 15 in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. It is also being said that the singer is failing to deliver enough content required to entertain the audience and is one of the ‘boring’ contestant in the house.

However, we will have to wait and see about who will be shown the door of exit from BB 15.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and on weekends, at 9:30 pm. Shamita Shetty became the first captain of the house.