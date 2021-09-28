Bigg Boss 15 full & FINAL list of 14 contestants

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 28th September 2021 4:13 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15: Contestants have to cross 'jungle' to enter house
Bigg Boss 15 new promo featuring Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2. Superstar Salman Khan will return as host on the controversial reality show. While fans await the biggest reality show to begin, let’s have a quick look at the finale list of 14 contestants.

Bigg Boss 15 final confirmed list

  1. Karan Kundrra
  2. Tejasswi Prakash
  3. Pratil Sehajpal
  4. Simba Nagpal
  5. Shamita Shetty
  6. Nishant Bhat
  7. Umar Riaz
  8. Afsana Khan
  9. Akasa Singh
  10. Ritiesh
  11. Donal Bisht
  12. Vishal Kotian
  13. Sahil Shroff
  14. Miesha Iyer

Are you excited to see these contestants in Bigg Boss 15’s jungle?

