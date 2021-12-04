Bigg Boss 15: Google shows Umar Riaz’s birth place as Lahore, Pakistan

Mumbai: One of the most hyped contestants in Bigg Boss 15 day 1 is Umar Riaz. Surgeon by profession, Umar has been grabbing a lot of attention for his straightforwardness and gameplay inside the controversial reality show. He has been winning hearts for the way he performs tasks in a balanced way.

Fans are even rooting for him to win the coveted trophy and hashtags such as ‘UmarRiazRealBoss’, ‘UmarRiazArmy’ and ‘UmarRiazSquad’ have been trending on Twitter.

And now, one strange thing about Umar is surfacing on micro-blogging site. Well, let us tell you that if you search for Umar Riaz’s birthplace or ‘where is Umar Riaz from’ on Google, the result shows up as Lahore, Pakistan. Fans are left scratching their heads over a weird new development on google and have been sharing the screenshot on Twitter.

Don't try to manupalate by fake pics go check on google properly not on ask questions 😂😂

Where is umar Riaz from

Ans : Pakistan,lahore



Umar Riaz birth place

Ans : PAKISTAN ,LAHORE pic.twitter.com/iK6e13RWsc — BIGG BOSS FAN (@Nikhil39882974) December 2, 2021

The reason behind this strange thing might be a bizarre algorithm bug.

Speaking about the show, Bigg Boss 15 house is now divided into two halves — VIP and non-VIP. Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia are non-VIPs. Rashami Desai, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, and Marathi Bigg Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale are VIPs.