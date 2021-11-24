Bigg Boss 15: Is Rakhi Sawant the latest wild card entry?

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is moving ahead with twists and turns to hold on to viewer attention. And the latest news doing the rounds is that Rakhi Sawant is entering the show as a wild card contestant.

The channel, of course, has not said a word on the speculation doing the rounds.

Sources said that Rakhi, who caught the nation’s attention with her antics in the opening season of ‘Bigg Boss’, has been quarantined with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in preparation for her entry into the house.

For Rakhi, who’s now doubles as a politician affiliated with the Republican Party of India faction headed by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavale, the ‘Bigg Boss’ house is familiar territory, for she was a part of it in the previous season as a challenger and finalist.

In the last few days, three wild card entries have been named. They are Desai, Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, who earned his spurs in ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’. When Rakhi enters the house, new equations are bound to be set in motion.

Interestingly, Rakhi has appeared on the show as a guest. And most recently, she has been seen talking to the media about the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and how she’s waiting to watch the movie. ‘Antim’ also features Salman’s brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma, who’s all ripped to wow audiences.