Bigg Boss 15: Karan calls Shamita as ‘aunty’; Fans demand action against the actor

Mumbai: Bigg Boss and controversies go hand in hand. With an exciting theme this time around, viewers are thoroughly enjoying the fiery encounters between the inmates. It’s just day 4 of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 and viewers are already witnessing some high voltage drama and entertainment.

In considerably one of the biggest and ugliest fights in the history Television, Pratik Sahajpal and Jay Bhanushali exchanged a few words, held on to each other’s collars and even pushed each other and ended up shattering the glass divider.

This intense battle between them was tried to be stopped by everyone and Shamita had her way of doing the same.

That for some reason irked Karan. Following the fight in a discussion with Nitish and Pratik, Karan Kundra went on to say that Shamita had called them “classless” for having involved themselves in the spat.

He went on to address her as “aunty” and that comment of his didn’t bode well with the netizens. They have been trolling him badly and he stands accused in the court of social media for “age-shaming” Shamita Shetty. Check out how netizens are reacting on Twitter:

I don't think I need to say anything about this, you're free to watch the video.

She didn't say "CLASSLESS," at least not in the episode footage and it was Nishant who uttered it.

Everything that happened between Shamita and Karan is included here.#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/7Oe6dNFNId — Sammy🦋🎨 (@Helllo_its_me) October 5, 2021

Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What”s this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/B5sza7q1bl — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 6, 2021

Raq and #ShamitaShetty were age shamed in OTT but it was overlooked. Hope this time the issue is highlighted on WKV. Age shaming needs to stop. #BiggBoss15 — RaQesh Bapat FC 🦋🎨 (@RaQeshFC) October 6, 2021

Karan Kundra abused #ShamitaShetty with mother slurs and age shamed her even though she didn’t use the word classless. It was actually used by Nishant instead. — Anuska (@Anuska96291446) October 5, 2021

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on COLORS. The 16 contestants who are currently on the show include— Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Prtik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vidh Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal.