‘Bigg Boss 15’: Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi to go away as he feels neglected

Mumbai: In the previous episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Rakhi Sawant suggested to Karan Kundrra to get married to Tejasswi Prakash. But during the Ticket To Finale task, their individual games created differences between them.

When Tejasswi came to talk to Karan, he told Tejasswi that she can go back to her friends Nishant Bhat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. “Why are you here? I don’t think we have anything to discuss?,” Karan said. To this Tejasswi replied how he can talk to her like this. “How dare you ask me to go away from here.”

Karan told Tejasswi that she often comes to him at the end of the day and spends more time with others. She just came to see him before going to sleep, otherwise she has no time for him. Tejasswi got angry listening to this but Karan told her: “You go away from here, I don’t want anything in charity.”

Later, Karan told her that she can continue to do whatever she likes and he can manage on his own. “I will see myself, the way you abandoned me, I understood.”

Karan told Tejasswi that he gets disturbed when she doesn’t give him proper attention.