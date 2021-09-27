Bigg Boss 15: Karan to Afsana, meet top 9 confirmed contestants & their photos

Mumbai: Salman Khan‘s most awaited show Bigg Boss 15 will be returning on screen this weekend to make your evenings entertaining. The show is set to premiere on October 2. With an interesting ensemble of contestants and promos, it has already left viewers surprised. There have been number of speculations regarding the names of participants ever since the season has been announced.

Jungle theme

The theme of this season of Bigg Boss will be ‘jungle mein sankat’. It has been hinted that before entering the main house, the contestants will have to spend some days in jungle and some of them may be eliminated before the entry to the main house.

Bigg Boss 15 latest promo

Increasing the level of curiosity among fans, Colors TV on Monday shared another promo with caption: “#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai?”

It was earlier confirmed that Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. And now, the new promo has further confirmed four new names- Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and singer Afsana Khan.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant list

1. Karan Kundrra

2. Pratik Sehajpal

3. Afsana Khan

4. Tejasswi Prakash

5. Simba Nagpal

6. Donal Bisht

7. Shamita Shetty

8. Nishant Bhat

9. Umar Riaz

The above list has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Are you excited too? Tell us your opinion regarding the show theme and list in the comments section below.