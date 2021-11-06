Bigg Boss 15: Know how much Raqesh, Neha earned per week inside OTT house

In tonight's episode, audience will get to see two new contestants -- Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entering Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card participants

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 6th November 2021 3:54 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15 contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin (Instagram)

Mumbai: Diwali has bought a lot of surprises, shocks and twists inside Bigg Boss 15 house. In tonight’s episode, audience will get to see two new contestants, who are none other than Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entering BB 15 house as wild card participants.

This twist by the makers left Shamita Shetty surprised and emotional. While Neha hugs and meets Shamita, Raqesh enters in the chimpanzee costume and hugs her from behind. And a sight of him makes the actress emotional. However, it looks like their entry has come as a shock for the other contestants.

While we await for the new page of Bigg Boss 15, let’s have a look at how much the above mentioned wild card contestants — Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin were paid inside Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT.

According to various reports, Raqesh Bapat got a hefty pay cheque of Rs 1.2L per week. On the the other hand, Neha Bhasin was paid Rs 2L per week by the makers.

However, their remuneration to stay inside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 is not disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, the total 15 eclectic contestants who are currently inside the show are — Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali.

