Bigg Boss 15: Know per week fees of Gauahar Khan

Mumbai: One of the biggest reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss is making a comeback with its 15th season on October 2nd. With the year-on-year success rate and Salman Khan hosting the show, the controversial reality show makes for quite an entertaining package.

This year, makers the makers of Bigg Boss will take their audience on a unique experience with the show’s ‘jungle theme’. The contestants will will be divided into three groups or tribes and have to stay in a jungle before they enter the Bigg Boss house. Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari have been roped in as tribe leaders who will captain a tribe of their own.

Salman Khan fee for Bigg Boss 15

Earlier, we have informed you that Salman Khan is demanding 15% hike in his fee for the forthcoming season. If the reports are to be believed, the Radhe actor is getting Rs 350 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 15.

Gauahar Khan’s remumeration in Bigg Boss 15

Not just Salman Khan, even the contestants including the seniors get very lucrative deals to be on the show. Last year, Gauahar Khan was paid Rs 20 lakhs per week to stay inside BB 14 house. She was on the show as Toofani Senior along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

This year, Gauahar will be entering the reality show as ‘tribe leader’. And for her stint inside the house, it is very obvious that she will demand more than what she got for 14th season, which means Gauahar is likely to charge somewhere between 25-30 lakhs.

BB 15 contestants list

Moving to the list of contestants who are expected to enter Bigg Boss 15 are Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Neha Marda, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritiesh, Afsana Khan, among others. Contestants are already quarantining from today, September 23.