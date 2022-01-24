Bigg Boss 15: List of all 24 contestants & their status

Predictions are coming out that either Karan Kundrra or Pratik Sehajpal will win Bigg Boss 15

Updated: 24th January 2022 3:30 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15 house (Twitter)

Mumbai: India’s most-watched reality show Bigg Boss 15 has entered its last leg. With the grand finale inching closer, the makers are trying to make the competition fierce. The show has got its 7 finalists — Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

In tonight’s episode, audience will witness a double elimination in which Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale getting evicted from Bigg Boss house. Rajiv Adatia, who re-entered the show as wild card contestant, will also be seen walking out of house.

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale date

Latest developments state that Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will take place on January 29-30. However, an official announcement is awaited.

List of contestants and their status

While fans are curious to know who will win Bigg Boss 15 this year, let’s have a quick recap of all the contestants who have entered the reality show and entertained us. This year we saw 24 housemates taking part in Salman Khan-hosted show, while many of them entered during its premiere, we also saw a few wild card contestants through out the season. Scroll down to check.

Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Name Status
Abhijit BichukaleEvicted
Shamita ShettyIn The Game
Karan KundrraIn The Game
Tejasswi PrakashIn The Game
Nishant BhatIn The Game
Pratik SehajpalIn The Game
Rashami DesaiIn The Game
Devoleena BhattacharjeeEvicted
Rakhi SawantIn The Game
Rajiv AdatiaEvicted
Miesha IyerEvicted
Umar RiazEvicted
Ieshaan SehgalEvicted
Simba NagpalEvicted
Akasa SinghEvicted
Raqesh BapatEvicted
Neha BhasinEvicted
Afsana KhanEvicted
Donal BishtEvicted
Vidhi PandyaEvicted
Sahil ShroffEvicted
Vishal KotianEvicted
Jay BhanushaliEvicted
RiteshEvicted

While predictions are coming out that either Karan Kundrra or Pratik Sehajpal will win Bigg Boss 15, it is only a wait and watch, to see who will walk home with the coveted trophy and huge prize money.

