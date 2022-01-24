Bigg Boss 15: List of all 24 contestants & their status

Mumbai: India’s most-watched reality show Bigg Boss 15 has entered its last leg. With the grand finale inching closer, the makers are trying to make the competition fierce. The show has got its 7 finalists — Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.
In tonight’s episode, audience will witness a double elimination in which Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale getting evicted from Bigg Boss house. Rajiv Adatia, who re-entered the show as wild card contestant, will also be seen walking out of house.
Bigg Boss 15 grand finale date
Latest developments state that Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will take place on January 29-30. However, an official announcement is awaited.
List of contestants and their status
While fans are curious to know who will win Bigg Boss 15 this year, let’s have a quick recap of all the contestants who have entered the reality show and entertained us. This year we saw 24 housemates taking part in Salman Khan-hosted show, while many of them entered during its premiere, we also saw a few wild card contestants through out the season. Scroll down to check.
|Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Name
|Status
|Abhijit Bichukale
|Evicted
|Shamita Shetty
|In The Game
|Karan Kundrra
|In The Game
|Tejasswi Prakash
|In The Game
|Nishant Bhat
|In The Game
|Pratik Sehajpal
|In The Game
|Rashami Desai
|In The Game
|Devoleena Bhattacharjee
|Evicted
|Rakhi Sawant
|In The Game
|Rajiv Adatia
|Evicted
|Miesha Iyer
|Evicted
|Umar Riaz
|Evicted
|Ieshaan Sehgal
|Evicted
|Simba Nagpal
|Evicted
|Akasa Singh
|Evicted
|Raqesh Bapat
|Evicted
|Neha Bhasin
|Evicted
|Afsana Khan
|Evicted
|Donal Bisht
|Evicted
|Vidhi Pandya
|Evicted
|Sahil Shroff
|Evicted
|Vishal Kotian
|Evicted
|Jay Bhanushali
|Evicted
|Ritesh
|Evicted
While predictions are coming out that either Karan Kundrra or Pratik Sehajpal will win Bigg Boss 15, it is only a wait and watch, to see who will walk home with the coveted trophy and huge prize money.