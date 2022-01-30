Bigg Boss 15 Live Updates: Winner, runner-up, photos & more

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! Just a few minutes more and Salman Khan will announce Bigg Boss 15’s winner name. The top 5 strong contenders who are left in the finale race are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. We saw Rashami Desai getting eliminated in Saturday’s episode.

Gehraahiyan team enters Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan welcomes Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. They all will be seen interacting with the top 4 finalists.

Bigg Boss 15 finale photos

the bigg boss 15 serves by skg 🌙 pic.twitter.com/hbVBuq0ulp — 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗮𝘇 (@dailynaaz) January 30, 2022

Nishant Bhat quits finale, prize money goes down to 40 lakhs

One of the strongest contenders of Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat accepted the offer of briefcase with Rs 10 lakhs and left the finale race. With this, the top 4 of the Salman Khan-hosted show are — Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik and Shamita. The prize money of the show is now Rs 40 lakhs.

#NishantBhat walked out with the briefcase of Rs 10 lakhs that amount will be deducted from the winner's prize money in #BiggBoss15Finale#BB15WithBiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/A0DfTgZYeo — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 30, 2022

Former winners perform on finale night

Former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik delivered amazing performances on finale night setting the stage on fire.

Bigg Boss 15 Prize Money

The winner of Bigg Boss who will lift the coveted trophy tonight will take home Rs 50 lakhs. The prize money was earlier 44 lakhs. The contestants recently added 6 lakhs to their prize money to make it a total of 50 lakhs.