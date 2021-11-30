Bigg Boss 15: ‘Maker’s plot is to target Umar Riaz’, say fans

Mumbai: The drama inside Bigg Boss 15 is going up with new five VIP contestants — Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Abhijit Bichukale. All these contestants have got special powers from Bigg Boss to make the life of non-VIPs miserable. They have been wreaking havoc ever since they entered the Salman Khan’s house.

Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant target Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15

In the last night’s episode, we saw Umar Riaz strongly opposing the VIP members. Abhijit Bichukale, who entered the house as the newest VIP member on Monday, decided to occupy Umar’s bed. But Umar denied and told Rakhi that he doesn’t care about their VIP status. Rakhi said that she is the VIP member and she has every right to order him to do certain things.

Amid this argument, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh jumped in between and started yelling at Umar challenging him to throw off his VIP star badge. To this, Umar gave a savage reply, ‘Star kya, tujhe bhi uthake fek dunga.’

In the upcoming episode, Umar Riaz and Ritesh will be seen getting physical during a task. The two get into an aggressive fight in order to save the coins they collected for their teams. The fight gets ugly and Rakhi is also seen interfering in the fight to support her husband. She charges towards Umar and asks how dare he touch her husband.

Rakhi & her husband is getting physical with Umar.

Both are insecure with umar !!!#UmarRiaz #BB15 #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/l1UUFMV9ZG — Asim Riaz Fan Club 👑 ✨ (@AsimSquadTM) November 29, 2021

Fans extend support

After observing all this, Umar Riaz’s fans have been supporting and appreciating him for taking a strong stand against VIP members. Many are even saying that makers have sent Rakhi and Ritesh inside Bigg Boss 15 house with an agenda to target Umar. One social media user wrote, “This is makers plot,they have sent fake Rakhi hub Ritesh to target #UmarRiaz specifically fishy! @BiggBoss isnt happy tat umar is rising & being loved by audience & so digging holes for him! Shameta asusual finds pleasure when said against umar @EndemolShineIND@BeingSalmanKhan.”

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, the non-VIP contestants who are currently inside Bigg Boss 15 house are — Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia.