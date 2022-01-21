Bigg Boss 15: Makers remove Rashami Desai from show? Know why

Bigg Boss 15's finale is expected to take place in January last week

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 21st January 2022 5:26 pm IST

Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai (Twitter)

Mumbai: Housemates inside Bigg Boss 15 are giving their best to entertain the audience and keep them hooked to the screens. The 6 strong contestants who have managed to secure their place in the finale week are — Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash.

The bottom three contenders who failed to win the VIP status are Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. And now, according to latest news that is coming in, Rashami is absent in the 24×7 Live Feed.

Fans watching the life feed of Bigg Boss have been speculating that Rashmi Desai has been evicted from the show in the mid-week eviction ahead of finale. Many are thinking that the physical spat between Rashami and Devoleena must be the reason behind her elimination.

For the unversed, the recent task created major disruptions in the house. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee almost try to hit each other as Rakhi Sawant’s flipping strategy gets exposed. However, we will have to wait till the episode to air to know what had exactly happened.

Here’s how Rashami’s fans are reacting on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15’s finale is expected to take place in January last week. It was earlier reported that the finale will air on Jan 16, but later host Salman Khan announced the show’s extension for two more weeks.

Do you think Rashami Desai should be eliminated from Bigg Boss 15? or Is she the deserving contestant to be in the finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

