Bigg Boss 15: Makers to remove audience’s favourite contestant

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s last night episode saw all non-VIP housemates doing their best to convince VIP contestants to save them from this week’s nominations. For the unversed, Bigg Boss gave VIP contestants the power to one person. The non-VIP housemates were paired against each other where they had to debate over why they should be saved and why the other person should be nominated.

VIP housemates went on to save Rajiv Adatia. Post this, contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination round were — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat.

Nishant Bhat to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15?

Among the above six contestants, one housemate’s surgery will end this week. Going by the social media buzz, Nishant Bhat is likely to get eliminated in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It is being said that he is the least voted contestant in the house right now compared to other nominated participants.

Nishant Bhat is undoubtedly one of the strongest contenders on Bigg Boss 15. He is known for his safe and strong gameplay. Nishant also won many hearts outside for the way he makes relations with other housemates and stands up for himself and others. If the buzz turns out to be true, his elimination will come as a shocker for many BB viewers.

However, only time will say who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house this week. What do you think? Do let us know in the comments below.