Bigg Boss 15: Makers to remove THIS contestant from the show

Mumbai: Another happening week of Bigg Boss 15 with a lot of drama, fights, entertainment, twists, and turns, came to an end on Friday. The last night’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted show was a star-studded one with several popular faces from the entertainment industry gracing the show. From Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair to Shekhar Ravjiana, Anu Malik and a few others all were present to celebrate the new year’s eve.

Salman Khan greeted everyone with great fervour ahead of the new year 2022 celebrations and contestants were seen having a blast.

And now, it’s a time for elimination round. Housemates who are left inside BB 15 are — Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale, Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty. Contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Abhijeet Bichukale, Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty.

Devoleena to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15?

Going by latest voting trends on social media, Pratik and Umar are in the lead followed by Shamita, Abhijit and Devoleena. It seems like Devo is failing to impress the audience with her game and might get evicted from the show this week. On the other hand Abhijit also has a few chances of getting removed from Bigg Boss 15. However only time will tell about who will get eliminated from the show.

