Bigg Boss 15: Media removes Umar Riaz from TOP 5; see list

Mumbai: In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan shocked everyone by announcing that the show will finally get its top 5 contestants of the season. He also said that only those top contestants will play the further game and other bottom 6 will be removed from the house.

On Sunday, a press conference round was held inside the house. Bigg Boss gave a special power to the the members from the media fraternity to decide the bottom 6 contestants of the show. After a lot of discussion, the media persons gave the following list.

Umar Riaz, who is considered as one of the strongest and loved contender inside the house, couldn’t make it to the top 5. Here’s list.

Bigg Boss 15 top 5

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Pratik Sehajpal

Nishant Bhat

Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 bottom 6 contestants

Simba Nagpal

Umar Riaz

Jay Bhanushali

Rajiv Adatia

Vishal Kotian

Neha Bhasin

Wild card entries

Former Bigg Boss participants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale have entered the house as wild card contestants to add more spice to the show.