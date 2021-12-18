Bigg Boss 15: Meet all finalists of this season

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is just a few weeks away from finale. Makers and contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience in the last weeks of the show. Twists and turns are being introduced to boost the TRPs which is witnessing a sharp fall.

The contestants who are currently inside BB 15 are — Abhijit Bichukale, Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

Ritesh eliminated

It is being said that tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Ritesh getting evicted from the house. With this only 11 participants will be left in the show who will play the game further. The Real Khabri confirmed the news on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 15 finalists

Rakhi Sawant won the Ticket To Finale task last week and became the finalist of Bigg Boss 15. And now, there’s a hot discussion among audience about who will be the other four finalists of the show. Strong buzz on social media is that Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash will secure their positions in the finale. It is to be noted that they are considered as the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss 15.

Let’s wait and watch about who will impress the audience and reach the week finale.

