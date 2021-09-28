Bigg Boss 15: Meet the most followed contestant on Instagram

Mumbai: Social media, especially Instagram has become an important parameter to measure one’s popularity, reach or how much is someone loved. From announcing new projects to promoting their films, social media provides a great platform for the celebrities to interact with their fans.

As the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is set to begin from October 2, let’s see who is more popular contestant on Instagram and the number of followers they have.

First, let us tell you that, a total of 12 popular celebrities from the industry will be entering Salman Khan‘s show this weekend. They are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratil Sehajpal, SimbaNagpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Vishal Kotian.

Tejasswi is most followed contestant on Instagram

Among the aforementioned contestants, TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is the most popular contestant and she has 2.9 million Instagram followers. She is known for playing the lead role of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur (2015–16). In 2020, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Tejasswi is followed by Shamita Shetty who holds 2.8 million of followers on the photo-sharing app. Shamita’s followers increased post her stint in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Have a dekko at the other participants and number followers they have.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants and their Instagram followers

Tejasswi Prakash — 2.9 million Shamita Shetty — 2.8 million Karan Kundra — 2.3 million Afsana Khan — 1.3 milliom Donal Bisht — 1 million Miesha Iyer — 708k Pratik Sehajpal — 389k Akasa Singh — 384k Umar Riaz — 362k Simba Nagpal — 253k Nishant Bhat — 211k Vishal Kotian — 156k

This year, all the contestants will have to stay in a jungle before they enter the Bigg Boss house. They will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi.