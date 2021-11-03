Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer to be removed from show?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is making sure to keep audience hooked to the screens. Every new twist and turn is creating a lot of buzz around. The contestants who are currently in the BB 15’s race are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer and Rajiv Adatia.

In a surprise twist this week, ex Bigg Boss contestants had the power to save four contestants and they saved Tejasswi, Vishal, Jay and Karan. Bigg Boss asked all the four housemates to nominate one contestant for this week’s elimination round. With ‘aapsisehmati’, they gave Miesha Iyer’s name.

Except them, all the 13 contestants took part in the nomination. And after this, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal were the other two contestants who got into nominated contestants list. This means so far three participants have been nominated — Miesha, Umar and Simba.

Going by the social media, Miesha Iyer is likely get eliminated this week. Loyal viewers believe that except her love angle, her contribution towards the show is very less. It seems she is also failing to deliver enough content required to entertain the viewers. In last night’s episode, Tejasswi and Karan were heard saying that if Miesha get evicted from the house, then audience will get to see the real side Ieshaan, who they think is a strong player.

On the other hand, Simba too has maximum chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 15. This comes after his violent behaviour with Umar. In yesterday’s episode, Simba got physical and pushed Umar into the pool with all his force. Not just this, in one of the unseen video, Umar was heard saying that Simba called him ‘aatankvadi’. #EvictSimab has also been trending on Twitter since yesterday.

Who do you think should be eliminated this week? Do you also think Miesha Iyer deserves to get evicted from house? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.