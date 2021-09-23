Bigg Boss 15: Names of 3 tribe leaders, new twists & more

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 will begin from October 2. The curiosity of the followers of Salman Khan’s show has already been high with the promos which revealed the interesting ‘jungle theme’. We have earlier informed you that all the contestants will have to cross will have to stay in a jungle before they enter the Bigg Boss house.

Gauahar, Rubina, Shweta in Bigg Boss 15

According to latest update, all the contestants will be divided into tribes which will be led by three former winners of the show. Going by the Colors TV’s latest Instagram post, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari have been roped in as tribe leaders who will captain a tribe of their own. This means that BB 15 contestants will be divided into three groups.

Tribes concept of the show

The concept of tribe leaders is similar to that of ‘toofani seniors’ in the last season where Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan stayed inside the house for a few weeks giving challenges to the new contestant.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants

Many popular names from the industry are being speculated are expected to take part in the show. So far, contestants who are confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 15 are: