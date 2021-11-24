Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat saves Jay Bhanushali

After saving Jay Bhanushali from elimination Nishant Bhat has tried to prove his friendship with him

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 24th November 2021 3:19 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15's Nishant Bhat and Jay Bhanushali (Instagram)

Mumbai: In the earlier episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Shamita Shetty was seen saving Rajiv Adatia from elimination. Now as the top 5 contestants have the power to save one contestant each, Nishant Bhat will save Jay Bhanushali from elimination in the upcoming episode.

In the crucial round of nominations, Nishant saved Jay over Simba. He always called Jay his good friend but during the VIP task he chose Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal. That raised questions about what kind of bond he shared with Jay. Nishant reiterated that he doesn’t need to prove himself verbally and that time itself will speak for him.

On the other hand, Nishant also faced the wrath and was blamed for several things and was hailed for his game changing move. Now after saving Jay from elimination he has tried to prove his friendship with him.

