Bigg Boss 15: Nomination list, first week elimination and more

Mumbai: It’s only the first week of Bigg Boss 15 and audience are witnessing plenty of drama thanks to the contestants and the unique jungle theme. The Salman Khan-hosted show is creating huge buzz around with its ugly fights, laughter and love. On just day 3, we saw a big tussle between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal over a map which was provided by Bigg Boss to ‘junglewasis’.

Jay was seen abusing Pratik and the latter grabs him by collar. Following the same, Pratik nearly had a physical altercation with the TV actor. The feud between Jay and Pratik grows worse post which the Bigg Boss OTT finalist breaks a part of the ‘Bigg Boss’ property, prompting the latter to nominate all Junglewasis for elimination. Which means all the 13 contestants who were staying in the jungle are in the danger zone this week.

Bigg Boss 15 first week nomination

Karan Kundra

Tejasswi Prakash

Akasa

Simba Nagpal

Sahil Shroff

Ieshaan Sehgaal

Umar Riaz

Vishal Kotian

Meisha Iyer

Donal Bisht

Vidhi Pandya

Afsana Khan

Jay Bhanushali

First elimination

According to loyal viewers, Ieeshan Sehgal is likely to get evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house in the upcoming elimination round. Audience believe that he is failing to give enough dose of entertainment. However, it remains to be seen who is will be shown the door of exit by Bigg Boss 15.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants

For those to don’t watch Bigg Boss 15, the show currently 16 contestants including — Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vidh Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal. The house is currently divided two halves.

Bigg Boss 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on COLORS. Who do you think should get eliminated? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.