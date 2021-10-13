Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks down badly; Afsana Khan drinks oil

Mumbai: The last night’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 got a bit aggressive during its latest task ‘Jungle Mein Khunkar Dangal’. While performing the task, contestants Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehjapal once again got into altercation after their team locked horns.

Voot shared a video on its Instagram handle which shows Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal getting into a war of words. During the course of this argument, Jay goes on to use bad words against Pratik’s mother. Jay then asks an angered Pratik to come and hit him if he has the guts. Pratik loses control over himself, sits down and starts crying and hurts himself. Other housemates Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian take him to the main room and try to console him.

The last episode also saw contestant Afsana Khan drinking oil by mistake, assuming it to be water. It was during a task when Afsana was exhausted and wanted to drink some water.

Meanwhile, Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. Post his eviction, a total of 15 contestants are currently playing the game.