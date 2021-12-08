Bigg Boss 15: Meet the first confirmed finalist

Mumbai: The makers of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 have been leaving no chance to revive its dipping viewership. Be it wildcard entries or dividing the house into two halves, makers are doing it all to keep the audience hooked to the screens.

Ticket To Finale Task

In the last night’s episode, Bigg Boss shocked the housemates by announcing the very important ‘Ticket To Finale’ task. But, there’s a twist. Only VIPs — Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are eligible for the task.

The Non VIPs had to fight and support for a VIP contestant to make him or her a first finalist of the show. As a result of which, the house was divided into two teams. One team, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz were seen fighting for Rashami Desai. The second team, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Pratik Sehajpal were seen fighting for Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Rakhi Sawant becomes first finalist of Bigg Boss 15

In the end of the task, two final contestants who were left were — Devoleena and Rakhi. The final round was reportedly won by Karan Kundrra, who decided to vote for Rakhi Sawant thus making her the first finalist of Bigg Boss 15.

Rakhi Sawant became the first housemate to win ticket to finale and she is no longer a VIP, but a finalist.

This news was also confirmed by Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter. Check out the tweet below.

Bigg Boss 15 nominated contestants

Meanwhile, the contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty. Rajiv Adatia is safe this week.