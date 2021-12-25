‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rakhi Sawant throws water at Abhijit as he steals her food

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant throws water from her bottle on the face of Abhijit Bichukale during some fun banter between them in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. It all started when Abhijit deliberately steals Rakhi’s food to annoy her.

She stomps towards Abhijit in anger while Pratik tries to protect him with laughter all over his face. Rakhi shouts at him, saying: “Where is my chakli?”(meri chakli kahan hai).

She ends up making a hilarious remark at Abhijit while Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz keep laughing as Abhijit is teasing Rakhi.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who have been having bitter fights over the past few days, seem to be again coming close to each other. They try to sort out their differences. Tejasswi hugs Karan and he kisses her on her cheeks. So, romance is again back in their life.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.

