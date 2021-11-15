‘Bigg Boss 15’: Raqesh Bapat pens an emotional note for fans after his exit

Mumbai: The exit of Raqesh Bapat from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ came as a surprise for the fans as they were expecting to see more of the chemistry between him and Shamita Shetty.

While everyone was expecting him to make a full recovery and return to the show, Salman Khan announced during ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode that Raqesh will not be coming back. Now this came as disappointing news for his fans.

The actor took to his social media account and penned an extremely emotional open letter letting his fans know that while he too had plans. In his letter, Raqesh wrote: “I call all of you my family because this connection you and I have is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and so much positivity.”

He continued how life brings unaccepted situation, and shared: “Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case.”

He further revealed that it is because of his fans that he joined the show: “Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I’m much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first.”

Raqesh continued that he has formed a special connection with his fans during his journey on the show : “I have formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named ‘ShaRa’. We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us the lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing…”

He also expressed his regret on not being able to entertain his fans due to health issues and also because he couldn’t bid goodbye in person to his BB15 housemates and viewers. “Remember if it wasn’t for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit.”

However, Raqesh maintains that despite his rather shortlived stay in the house, his connection with his fans will continue for a ‘lifetime’. “Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a lifetime as I’m looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you. Que Sera Sera..Lots of Love, RaQ.”