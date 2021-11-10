Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat quits show, hospitalised

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s Raqesh Bapat has been reportedly admitted to the hospital after he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones. The TV actor and Bigg Boss OTT finalist entered the ongoing season of the controversial reality show as a wild card contestant last week.

According to ETimes report, Raqesh Bapat had to leave the show mid-way after his health deteriorated. He suffered pain on Monday night and was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house Tuesday.

He is currently under observation in a hospital in Mumbai and is expected to return to the Salman Khan-hosted show soon after the recovery.

More updates are awaited.

Meanwhile, the last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 was all things romantic. Makers arranged a date night for Raqesh Bapat and his ladylove Shamita Shetty as part of the task. For the unversed, the couple met in the Bigg Boss OTT and soon started dating.

On the other hand, captain Umar Riaz along with his three other co-contestants — Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash entered the VIP zone. The upcoming episodes will also see the nomination tasks.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting stories on Bigg Boss 15.