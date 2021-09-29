Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty offered Rs 7 crore for entire season?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is likely to enter Salman Khan‘s big reality show Bigg Boss 15 which is set to premiere on October 2. The rumours of her participation started months back. She was spotted at an Andheri studio, Mumbai on Monday where the confirmed contestant Tejasswi Prakash visited the same day. This added more fuel to the speculations.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet. A few reports are also suggesting that Rhea will perform on the opening day of Bigg Boss 15.

Rhea Chakraborty (Instagram)

Amidst the rumours, it now being reported that Rhea Chakraborty is offered Rs 35 lakh per week by the makers to enter the show as a contestant. Which means, she is expected to get paid Rs 1.4 crore per month. The duration of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be five months. If she survives all 5 months inside the house, makers might pay her Rs 7 crore for the entire season.

These are just rumours which have been doing rounds on internet and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Do you want to see Rhea Chakraborty as a housemate inside Bigg Boss 15 house? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.