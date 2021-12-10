Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan to not host this Weekend Ka Vaar?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for several years now. He appears on every weekend to school the housemates for their behaviour and also acts as their mentor giving them best advices. The actor is currently hosting the 15th season of the controversial reality show which is in its 10th week now.

However, it seems like Salman will not be hosting the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode tomorrow as he is currently in Riyadh for two day Dabangg Tour. Rumours are rife that Farah Khan might replace Salman this weekend. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

#SalmanKhan with #ShilpaShetty #SaiManjrekar and others left for #DabanggTour in Riyad Today. Lets see now When and who hosts #WeekendKaVaar or when he returns back pic.twitter.com/CILQhGZOUP — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 9, 2021

The shoot of Weekend Ka Vaar is usually done on Friday and the result to eviction also comes that very day. Now, only time will say if Farah Khan will come this weekend or Salman will return back from Riyadh and complete the shoot on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat.