Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s favourite contestant to get eliminated?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 has entered its second month, and makers are introdocing new twists everyday to make the show more spicy. Contestants too are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience and win their hearts with their strategies to stay inside house.

The contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination are — Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer and Nishant Bhat.





Simba Nagpal, Nishant Bhat and Miesha Iyer (Instagram)

Simba Nagpal to get evicted from Bigg Boss 15?

Going by the social media buzz and loyal viewer’s opinion, Simba Nagpal is having maximum chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 15. This opinion comes after Simba’s violent behavior and ugly fight with co-contestant Umar Riaz. During a task earlier this week, Simba pushed Umar into Umar into the pool with all his force. Not just this, Umar even alleged that Simba called him ‘aatankvadi’.

#SimbaNagpal should be evicted and how could they remove the footage? How could they disrespect a doctor like that? We stand with #UmarRaiz — Poppy Rajkumari (@DarkSwanOdile1) November 2, 2021

#SimbaNagpal is a stupid, lazy and OVERHYPED for no reason contestant



He could be nice but he's contributing ZILCH to the show🙌💯#UmarRiaz and the way he plays in the tasks 🔥 no wonder other HMs try to remove him first 🔥#BB15 https://t.co/O3bZPSNMUD — SANIKA🧚 (@crazy_but_crazy) October 25, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz (Twitter)

It can recalled that in the past season, contestants like Vikash Gupta and Zeeshan Khan were removed from BB house for getting physical with other participants.

Now, considering all this, viewers think that host Salman Khan might announce Simba Nagpal’s name for elimination.

When Salman lauded Simba

It is to be noted that Simba remained one of the Salman’s favourite contestant since week 1. The superstar always praised him for playing with dignity. “Simba, you’re moving ahead with dignity and you’re moving ahead in a noble way,” Salman said during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Salman also lauded Simba for his niceness and making good relations with other housemates inside Bigg Boss 15.

However, only time will say who will get evicted from BB 15 house this week. Who do you think will be removed? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.