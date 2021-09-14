Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s HUGE fee for entire season

Mumbai: One of the most-watched controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin from October 1st week, if everything goes well. It will premiere soon after Bigg Boss OTT ends. Superstar Salman Khan will return as the controversial reality show’s host with his swag for the upcoming season.

The ‘Bharat’ actor has been hosting the popular show since 2010, the year the show aired it’s fourth season. Over the years, Salman Khan has become synonymous with the show, and the channel has gone the extra mile gaining good TRP by keeping him on as host.

Salman Khan’s salary for Bigg Boss 15

Every year, much before the episodes rule out, Salman’s fee for hosting the reality show is the one thing that grabs headlines. For season 14 last year, his hefty amount — Rs 450 crore — for the entire season became talk of the town.

Now, according to reports, Salman has demanded 15% hike in his fees. Which means, makers are likely to pay him roughly Rs 500 crore for the entire season.

Bigg Boss 15 date and timings

Reportedly, BB 15 will premiere on Colors TV on 3rd October at 9 pm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and the Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

BB 15 contestant’s list