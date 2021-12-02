Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty faints inside house [Video]

Mumbai: Arguments inside Bigg Boss 15 are getting intense with each passing day. In the upcoming episode, all the VIP and non-VIP contestants will be seen engaging in huge fight during a task. The non-VIP members are leaving no chance and giving their best to save the prize money.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 shows Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty’s tussle going out of hand, leaving the housemates and the viewers both shocked. Shamita will be seen speaking rudely to the VIP members which irks Devoleena and she warns the actress to not be disrespectful. Both come close to each other and get engaged in war of words. Shamita mocks Devoleena and says, “Where is your brain my darling, in your a**”.

This irks Devoleena who souts and say, “Teri shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi.”

As both the housemates keep yelling at each other, Shamita’s health breaks down and she faints. Karan Kundrra lifts her up and takes her to the medical room. Watch the promo below:

Soon after the promo went went, Shamita Shetty’s fans took to Twitter to express concern for her. Read tweets below:

VIP and non-VIP members of Bigg Boss 15 are leaving no stone unturned to make each others’ life miserable. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more stories on Bigg Boss 15.