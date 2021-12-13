Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty removed from TOP 5

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing new twists and turns every week. Inmates are giving their 100% to make their presence feel on the screen and entertain the audience in the best possible way. However, it seems like not all are managing to win viewers’ hearts.

In the latest contestants rank polls of week 10 conducted by Bigg Boss Tak (a popular Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss), Umar Riaz managed to continue his top 1 position followed by Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. However, what came as a shock to many was Shamita Shetty’s position was moved down. Going by the rank list, Rashami Desai is now in the top 5, whereas Shamita is in 6th position.

#BiggBoss15 Contestants Rank (Week10)



1. Umar Riaz – 5,346❤

2. Pratik Sehajpal- 4,984

3. Tejasswi – 3,405

4. Karan Kundrra – 2,477

5. Rashami – 1,706

6. Shamita – 1,319

7. Nishant – 665

8. Devoleena- 318

9. Rajiv- 153

10. Abhijit- 114

11. Rakhi- 99

12. Ritesh- 39#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 12, 2021

For the unversed, Rashami Desai entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh and Abhijit.

On the list, Shamita is followed by Nishant, Devoleena, Rajiv, Abhijit, Rakhi and Ritesh.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, we will see Salman Khan entering the house and giving an opportunity to the contestants to connect with their families via video call. Salman will give inmates two options to the non-VIP contestants, either they can give up the prize money or decline to talk to their family members and try to win the amount.

What are on thoughts on the above ranks? Let us know in the comments section below.