Bigg Boss 15: Show’s duration, house photos, FINAL list of contestants

Mumbai: One of the much-awaited reality shows of the year Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2. Ahead of it, a press meet was held yesterday in Nagpur. Host Salman Khan, who is currently in Austria shooting for Tiger 3, joined the conference virtually and revealed some interesting things to expect from the forthcoming season of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 duration

During the press conference, Salman Khan revealed that the duration of Bigg Boss 15 is five months. All the contestants will have to fight and survive in the given tenure to reach the finale.

List of Bigg Boss 15 contestants

Former Bigg Boss contestants Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were a part of yesterday’s press meet where they introduced the participants of upcoming season.

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz will participate in Bigg Boss 15. Speaking about the same, he said, “I can’t be more happy as I have always loved Bigg Boss. I want to tell everyone bawal hoga.”

TV actor-model Donal Bisht is other confirmed contestant. She said,

“You all always wanted to see me as a contestant and know the real me. I want to tell contestants that you will have me as you treat me.”

Take a look at the complete list of participants below:

Donal Bisht Umar Riaz Pratik Sehajpal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Karan Kundrra Tina Dutta Neha Marda Simba Nagpal Reem Shaikh Nidhi Bhanushali Afsana Khan Ronit Roy

It was alo speculated that Rhea Chakraborty might take part in the Salman Khan’s show. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet.

BB 15 house photos

This year, the theme of the controversial reality show is Jungle. The house has been decorated keeping in mind the jungle theme and includes a caravan, trees and grass wallpapers as well as a pitcher to feed food and water to the birds. Take a look at photos below:

(Image Source: BIGBOSSSEASON_15 Instagram)

(Image Source: BIGBOSSSEASON_15 Instagram)

(Image Source: BIGBOSSSEASON_15 Instagram)

(Image Source: BIGBOSSSEASON_15 Instagram)

Tribe leaders

Bigg Boss 15 contestants will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. They will compete with each other and win their place in the main BB 15 house.