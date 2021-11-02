Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal calls Umar Riaz a ‘terrorist’, leaves fans outraged

Mumbai: The latest clips of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has left fans shocked. In tonight’s episode, audience will see a huge fight erupting between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. The two contestants, who are often seen at loggerheads with each other, locked horns once again.

Simba can be seen getting violent after he threws Umar into the pool with all his force. Not just this, in another unseen video which is now surfacing on Twitter, in his conversation with Ieshaan, Umar can be seen revealing how Simba called him ‘aatankvadi’. This has shocked the audience, who are now calling for Simba’s eviction from the house.

Wtf is this ????



Simba told umar task ma atakwadi dikhte ha seriously wtf !! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia



What kind of joke is this?



He should be thrown out of the house straight away!#UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15



pic.twitter.com/phtuMKcRQ1 — Umar Riaz Universe 💛 (@UmarRiazWorld) November 1, 2021

Umar’s fans are slamming the Bigg Boss 15 makers for not eliminating Simba with immediate effect. It can be recalled that Vikas Gupta was removed from BB house for pushing Arshi Khan into the pool and in BB OTT Zeeshan Khan too was evicted on the spot for getting physical. Now, audience is shocked to see Bigg Boss taking no action against Simba for his violent behaviour against Umar and are furious over the same.

Hashtags such as #UmarArmy, #UmarRiaz #WeAreWithUmar and #EvictSimbaNow have been trending on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets below:

if #UmarRiaz is told that he looks like 'Atankvadi' by his looks, whatever may be the intent, #SimbaNagpal needs to be taught a lesson! The guy may look innocent but needs to watch out for his words & be mindful of the sensitivity involved! @realumarriaz, stay strong buddy #BB15 — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) November 2, 2021

Simba passed Islamophobic comments on #UmarRiaz



But Umar shared grief only with Ishaan secretly…



Umar could raise voice & spoil Simba's #BiggBoss15 journey immediately.



& Pratik believes Umar Purposely fell in pool to spoil Simba..😳



Believe me, Umar is Real ..😍 — 🅒🅐 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 🇮🇳❤️ (@albelaindian) November 2, 2021

Simba is evil! From his comments on Asim, to what he said about women and now his statement of calling Umar a terrorist…he’s proved that his mind is full of garbage!#UmarRiaz #asimriaz #simbanagpal #biggboss15 #bb15 — 👀 (@yellowfellow25) November 2, 2021

The kind of hatred this guy #SimbaNagpal is having towards a particular community is quite evident from his terrorist remark on #UmarRiaz.@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan need to stop this else it be a common norm going forward in the show.

EVICT SIMBA OUT — Pappu Pager (@pappu_pager_) November 2, 2021