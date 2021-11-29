Bigg Boss 15: ‘Stop defaming Umar Riaz’, fans demand apology from Salman Khan

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting after the makers introduced four new wild card contestants last week. With more and more drama and fights in the house, the Salman Khan hosted last Weekend Ka Vaar episode too was spicy.

Umar Riaz’s journey in Bigg Boss 15

One of the most hyped contestants in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss since beginning is Umar Riaz. Doctor by profession, Umar is the elder brother of Asim Riaz who was Bigg Boss 13’s finalist and much-loved participant of that season. He has been entertaining the viewers with his unique antics and has had an army of fans showing support to him ever since he was announced as the confirmed contestant by Bigg Boss 15 makers.

He is being lauded as an entertainer and giving his 100% in tasks by fans.

Salman Khan calls him as ‘violent doctor’

During the last Weekend Ka vaar episode, Salman spoke about Umar’s profession and called a “violent doctor” as he gets too violent in the house during the task. This has not gone well with Umar’s fans who are slamming the host and also the makers.

It is said that Umar Riaz is constantly being targeted and insulted by the contestants and host too. Netizens are alleging that the other contestants and Salman are repeatedly defaming Umar and his profession. They even demanded an apology from everyone who attacked Umar on his profession basis.

Fans support Umar Riaz

One social media user wrote, “Why Salman Khan introduced #UmarRiaz saying “ye hai duniya k sabse Violent Doctor??” What the hell is wrong with this pathetic host?” Another wrote, “Doctors & Soldiers are the top noble professions where one saves the life of an individual & the other save the motherland but it’s sad how #UmarRiaz, a surgeon is being called on for his profession with constant jokes in a reality show by @ColorsTV hosted by @BeingSalmanKhan.”

“Umar fans demand an apology from the Makers, Salman, Shamitha, Pratik, Rakhi, Ritesh, Jay Bhanushali, Simba.Everyone who has defamed Umar Riaz.We as fans of Umar will not accept the rude behaviour towards Umar from anyone #StopDefamingDoctorUmar @ColorsTV @BiggBoss,” wrote the third user.

Umar fans demand an apology from the Makers, Salman, Shamitha, Pratik, Rakhi, Ritesh, Jay Bhanushali, Simba.Everyone who has defamed Umar Riaz.We as fans of Umar will not accept the rude behaviour towards Umar from anyone #StopDefamingDoctorUmar @ColorsTV @BiggBoss



Copy/Paste — Shreya (@Shreya21759039) November 29, 2021

StopDefamingDoctorUmar has also been trending on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets below:

Utter disgusting to see again & again Doctor #UmarRiaz is targeted for his profession!



Shame on @ColorsTV to promote hate towards doctor!!

disrespecting profession then call out Flop actress shamita.#StopDefamingDoctorUmar — Umar Riaz Universe 💛 (@UmarRiazWorld) November 28, 2021

#StopDefamingDoctorUmar @BeingSalmanKhan U never said Simba ur a Violent Model when he pushed #UmarRiaz

U didnt say Pratik ur a Violent Lawyer for pushing Umar

U never said siddharth ur a violent superstar for pushing Asim,Then Y? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB15

WE DEMAND AN APOLOGY — Hero~Dr.UmarRiaz✌️ (@IamRahi4) November 29, 2021

Umar bahar doctor aur ghar mei contestant hai, I hope people know that difference.. @realumarriaz you are doing well, hope you continue showing your strength!!

Pls dance more, aur jyada fun kro coz your fun moments are such a stress buster!! — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) November 29, 2021

@BeingSalmanKhan needs to really recheck what he is saying because people follow him and it is not necessary for him to drag @realumarriaz profession every time into the convo, there is an engineer too inside! Everything is for the sake of the game! Unfair — Call me Sreemoyee😎 (@PahariWww) November 29, 2021

#UmarRiaz was big time contradicted by @BeingSalmanKhan his every opinion was bashed like he's an idiot & fool speaking rubbish. Why? I know it's wrong to say but we really need smbdy to take a strong stand against #SalmanKhan so what if he's the host. He's still human. — Zunaid ul Wald (@ZWaldau) November 29, 2021

What are you thoughts on the above copy? Do you also support Umar Riaz?