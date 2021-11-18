Bigg Boss 15: TOP 2 popular contestants removed from VIP house

Mumbai: With each passing week, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more intriguing and interesting. Thanks to the new VIP twist by the makers. The first five contestants who became the VIP housemates in the last week were — Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz.

In the upcoming episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, we will see Bigg Boss conducting a special task for VIP contestants where non-VIP participants will be the ‘sanchalaks’ (task conducters). Nishant Bhat goes onto win this task and will get special powers from Bigg Boss.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash removed

Nishant will be given a special privilege to have his own choice wherein he can remove two VIP members and replace them with two non-VIP members. By giving the proper reasons, Nishant goes onto kick out Karan and Tejasswi from the VIP zone and brings in Pratik and Simba into it.

Bigg Boss 15 VIP, Non VIP contestants

The five new members of this privileged VIP club of Bigg Boss 15 are — Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian. On the other hand, the non-VIP members are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali.

What are your thoughts on Nishant Bhat’s decision? Was it fair? Let us know in the comments section below.