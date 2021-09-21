Bigg Boss 15: Third confirmed contestant of the show

Mumbai: The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is just a week away from its premiere and the level of excitement among fans is already high. Earlier, we have informed you that popular names from the industry like Neha Marda, Ronit Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Pratik Sehajpal, among others are going to enter the controversial reality show.

Rakhi’s husband in Bigg Boss 15

Now, we have a got our hands on a spicy update on Bigg Boss 15. According to Times Of India report, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh will be entering the show, and this will be his first public appearance after marriage with controversy queen.

Speaking to the newsportal, Ritiesh said that due to his business and prior commitments, he couldn’t appear, when Bigg Boss makers were looking for him. However, now he is excited to meet Salman Khan and didn’t even share a photograph to leave the audience excited.

For those who don’t know, Rakhi Sawant surprised everyone in 2019 after she announced her marriage with NRI Ritesh and even shared pics from her wedding on her Instagram handle. However, she didn’t reveal the face of her husband on social media.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi revealed that she hasn’t met Ritiesh after her marriage and how people doubt her existence.

Are you excited to see another controversial contestant Ritiesh inside BB 15 house? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, take a look at the participants list below who are likely to enter the house.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants’ list

Nidhi Bhanushali Ronit Roy Neha Marda Karan Kundra Reem Shaikh Sanaya Irani Rhea Chakraborty Manav Gohli Tina Dutta Pratik Sehajpal Simba Nagpal Donal Bisht

Date, timings and theme

Bigg Boss 15 will start on October 2, 2021 at 9 pm on Colors. This year, the makers of Bigg Boss will take their audience on a unique experience with the show’s ‘jungle theme’. The contestants will have to stay in a jungle before they enter the Bigg Boss house. The participants will have to struggle and fight for every comfort, which is a first in the history of the reality show.