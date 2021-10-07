Bigg Boss 15: TOP 5 contestants and their per day earnings

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is leaving no stone unturned to create huge buzz around. From interesting celebrity contestants to their ugly fights, love and laughter, audience are enjoying plenty of drama entertainment. A total of 16 contestants are currently playing the game inside BB house.

BB 15 house is currently divided into two halves. Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Vidh Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal are staying in BB forest and are known as ‘junglewasis’. On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT finalists Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal are staying inside main house.

Among all the aforementioned contestants, loyal viewers are saying that only a few are managing to entertain and many of them are ‘boring’ as they failing to deliver the required content to keep the audience hooked to the screens.

Bigg Boss 15 top 5 contestants so far

Going by the social media buzz, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are the top 5 participants who playing really well compared to others. It is noteworthy that all these 5 contestants are even managing to occupy the top positions in Twitter trends everyday.

Amid this buzz, let’s have a look at how much they are being paid weekly for their stint inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

1. Tejasswi Prakash

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who was also a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, is reportedly paid 10 lakh per week which means nearly 1.50 lakh per day.

2. Karan Kundrra

Actor-host Karan Kundrra, who is best known for his role in Kitni Mohabbat Hai, reportedly earns Rs 8 lakh per week to stay inside Salman Khan’s house.

3. Shamita Shetty

Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT’s finalist Shamita Shetty is being paid Rs 5 lakh each week by the makers. This is almost Rs 70 thousand per day.

4. Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, who is a doctor turned model-actor, is apparently getting Rs 3 lakh per week or over Rs 40 thousand per day for participating in BB 15.

5. Pratik Sehajpal

The first confirmed ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Pratik Sehajpal reportedly earns Rs 2 lakh per week and over Rs 30000 per day.

What are your thoughts on these above 5 contestants? Do you think they have chances to reach finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 15.