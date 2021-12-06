Bigg Boss 15: TOP contestant becomes weakest housemate

Mumbai: This week Bigg Boss 15 was quite interesting one as several tasks kept housemates on their toes keeping the viewers hooked to their TV sets. We saw several intense fights between VIPs and non-VIPs. The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw two gorgeous divas Raveena Tandon and Sara Ali Khan joining Salman on the show.

Sara indulged in some fun activities and conducted as task among Bigg Boss 15 housemates wherein the actress slammed Karan Kundrra and even called him as ‘weakest player’.

She assigned a game in which Karan was asked who’s the weakest player among Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash. When Sara asks Karan, “Aap kisi finale mein nahi dekhte ho? (Who do you think will not be in the finale),” he answered by putting a cake on Tejasswi’s face. Following this, Karan was also asked about who is a weak contestant – Umar or Tejasswi. However, Karan decided not to choose and smashed cake on both Umar and Tejasswi’s faces.

Sara then tells Karan ‘sabse kamzor player aap ho and aap apna muh maar do iske andar’, leaving him speechless. Check out the glimpse of it below.

Not only Sara, even Salman Khan lashed out at Karan Kundraa for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal. He says, “Do you stop using your brain sometimes, Karan? When you do not have words, you get aggressive.”

Do you also think Karan Kundrra is weakest player in Bigg Boss 15? If not, who do you consider as the weakest housemate? Let us know in the comments section below.