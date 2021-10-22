Bigg Boss 15: TOP contestant Tejasswi Prakash’s per day earnings

Mumbai: The 15th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has managed to bring an interesting set of contestants this year. After Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht and Sahil Shroff’s elimination, 13 contenders are currently left in the show. They are — Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Miesha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Ieshaan Sehgal, Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz.

Tejasswi Prakash might reach TOP 2

Everybody is managing to entertain the audience in their own way. However, one contestant who is being much loved and has been grabbing attention since the show’s day 1 with her game plan and strategies inside the house is Tejasswi Prakash. Many of the loyal viewers of the show and her fans believe that she is straightforward and plays the game really well in a very balanced way.

The audience is also saying that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have maximum chances of reaching the top 2.

It is noteworthy that, in the last week’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, host Salman Khan was seen showering praises on Tejasswi for standing out as one of the strong contestants in the house. Salman was said to be super impressed with the young actress’s impressive personality which he feels is winning hearts outside the house.

Tejasswi’s remuneration in Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash is reportedly given 10 lakh every week by the makers of Bigg Boss 15, which equates to nearly 1.5 lakh per day. Isn’t that huge?

Meanwhile, this week’s elimination round is a bit interesting as — Shamita, Karan, Vishal, Umar, Miesha, Ieshaan and Simba have been nominated by Bigg Boss.