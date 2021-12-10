Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz achieves new milestone; doctor to lift trophy?

Mumbai: One of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15 Umar Riaz has been doing his best to make his presence feel on the show. From playing his game with all his honesty to maintaining good relations with almost all housemates and standing up for them in their bad times, Umar has been winning many hearts.

His game is getting better and better with each passing day. He even secured the top 1 position in a recent popularity poll conducted by Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter beating Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. And now, Umar has went on to achieve a new milestone. In another poll conducted by Bigg Boss Tak on their YouTube channel, where people were asked about who is their favourite contestant on the show, Umar Riaz took the first position with maximum votes.

With 37% of votes, Umar secured top 1 position followd by another strong contender Pratik Sehajpal who got 29% of votes. Pratik is followed by Karan, Tejasswi and Shamita. Loyal viewers are also rooting for Umar to lift the coveted trophy Bigg Boss this year.

Umar Riaz have all quality that will make him the finalist and winner too!!! #realumarriaz — sam (@sam04728628) December 10, 2021

Going by the social media buzz, the probable top 5 contestants of BB 15 are — Umar, Karan, Pratik, Tejasswi and Shamita. But, it is also to be noted that Rakhi Sawant has won the Ticket To Finale task and became the first housemate to reach finale.

