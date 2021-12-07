Bigg Boss 15: Umar beats Karan, reaches TOP 1; see list

Mumbai: Things have surely spiced up inside Bigg Boss 15 house after the entry of interesting wildcard contestants– Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. The house is divided into VIPs and non-VIPs. VIPs are leaving no chance to make non-VIPs life miserable inside the house.

The non-VIPs who are currently inside Bigg Boss 15 are — Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia.

Bigg Boss 15 top 2

Though everybody is managing to entertain the audience with their respective pattern of gameplay, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal are the two most hyped housemates since the beginning. They are considered as strongest contenders of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Umar and Pratik have now managed to secure top 1 and 2 positions, respectively. This is according to a popularity poll conducted by Bigg Boss Tak (a popular Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss) on Twitter.

#BiggBoss15 Contestants Rank (Week9)



1. Umar Riaz – 3,025❤

2. Pratik Sehajpal- 2,916

3. Tejasswi – 1,937

4. Karan Kundrra – 1,823

5. Shamita – 974

6. Rashami – 700

7. Nishant – 573

8. Rajiv – 322

9. Abhijit – 198

10. Devoleena – 197

11. Rakhi – 113

12. Ritesh- 64#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 6, 2021

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were maintaining the top 2 positions since the show’s inception. However, as per the latest social media buzz, Tejasswi is now in the third position and Karan has secured 4th position followed by Shamita and Rashami.

Nominated contestants

In the last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw contestants taking part in the nominations task. Rajiv Adatia is safe this week. Contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination round are: