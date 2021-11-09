Bigg Boss 15: Audience’s favorite contestant becomes first VIP

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is making sure to keep the audience hooked to their screens with new twists and turns. Every week makers are bringing in new contestants and also eliminating others. Last week, while Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entered the house as wild card contestant, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal were evicted from the show.

On Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced about VIP contestants, wherein he stated that for anyone to reach the finale and be a winner, they will have to be a part of the VIP clan. And to be a part of the same, all the contestants will have to fights the tasks that will eventually take them to their VIP destination. Only the VIP contestants will be eligible to lift the trophy.

And now, according to the viewers who follow Bigg Boss 15 LIVE feed on a daily basis, Umar Riaz is the first contestant to become a VIP contestant as he is the captain of the house this week. Social media is buzzing up with this news and Umar’s fans are already on cloud nine.

BB 15 VIP UMAR RIAZ



Congrats @realumarriaz For Being The First Ever BB15 Vip Contestant! ❤ — Arshi Khan (@ArshiOfficial_) November 8, 2021

It is noteworthy that Umar Riaz is one of the strongest and most hyped contestants of Bigg Boss 15 since day 1. He leaves no chance to win hearts and entertain the audience with his gameplay and straightforwardness. Fans are even rooting for him to lift the coveted trophy this year.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 15.