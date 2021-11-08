Bigg Boss 15: Viewers demand Salman Khan’s resignation

Mumbai: Bigg Boss and controversies go hand in hand. The ongoing season of the Salman Khan hosted show is no exception. One such controversy was sparked last week when contestants Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal locked horns with each other.

For the unversed, Umar and Simba got physical during a nomination task last week and also were engaged in a war of words. Simba even pushed Umar into the pool with all his force. In one unseen clip which went viral on Twitter, Umar alleged that Simba called him as ‘aatankvadi’ (terrorist).

Angry fans reacted to the incident and demanded Bigg Boss to take action against Simba and remove him with immediate effect. Justice for Umar Riaz’ was also trending on social media after the incident.

Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, fans were hoping that Salman Khan would reprimand Simba for his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour. However, Salman didn’t say anything about it on Saturday’s episode.

In Sunday’s episode, the superstar blamed Umar for the incident saying that he instigated Simba to do so. Though Salman mentioned that what Simba did was wrong, his silence on an Islamophobic comment made by a contestant on the show has disappointed Bigg Boss fans. A section of irked social media users have taken to Twitter and demanded Salman Khan’s resignation from the show as a host.

One user wrote, "Salman didn't say anything to his and @ColorsTV Boy Simba. What about Simba's push to @realumarriaz I think @BeingSalmanKhan. Has to resign from his Job and @ BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia Has to shut this shity show."

"Such a biased show…l expected that Salman simba ka class lenge but salman avoid this topic?? Agar umar ne simba ko push karta to salman jarur umar ko bash karta…such a biased host…Very disappoint..!!," tweeted other fan.

@BeingSalmanKhan should resign from being a host. He being muslim himself is supporting islamaphobia comments.



AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — Moni (@Moni747599561) November 7, 2021

WTF is going on is this #WeekendKaVaar

Salman didn't say anything to his and @ColorsTV Boy simba

What about simba's push to @realumarriaz I think @BeingSalmanKhan Has to resign from his Job And @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia Has to shut this shity show 😡 — Tahmina Nipa (@nipa_tahmina) November 6, 2021

Are you telling me that these stupid topics were more important than Simba pushing umar? SIMBA passing islamaphobic comments? Shamita defending simba? #UmarRiaz @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #WeekendKaVaar — Radhika Kashyap (@Rad689264) November 6, 2021

Highly objectionable, shocking that BiggBoss was silent ,gave no warning then n there when Simbha called Umar "terrorist ",pushed hard into the pool ,threw basket on him .Umar kept quiet then n apologized for commenting "serial me actor ".Umar apologized in front of camera n Jai. — Vineeta (@vineeta0202) November 7, 2021

#salmankhan please mark your resign , you yourself is not coming in upfront n speaking about the push given by your decent #simba and asking housemates to come up #WeekendKaVaar #UmarRiaz is loved by audience.will always be. — Kirti Chaudhary (@KC26121996) November 6, 2021

As salam sir said #UmarRiaz provoked simba …so why that was not shown??? I'm following live feed..even there i dnt see umar provoking simba…this was not justice for umar.



AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — Rubina Fan BB14 (@RubinaFanBB141) November 7, 2021

Wow Whatta Justice Less Then 1 Minutes Discussion And Clear Said

Umar Ka Action Ka Reaction Thha

Hatts Of Makers Again Show You Favourism Shakti Boy Image Clear

He Is Badly Pushes , Called terrorist

In National Tv !

AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ#UmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/Teo8zR4xPg — 𝐔𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐚𝐳 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞 (@TeamUmarRiaz01) November 7, 2021

Salman : Simbu galat ho ,lekin hum samjh skte hain apne jo kia wo as a reaction kia jab #UmarRiaz ne apko uksyaa"

U read that right ! Does anybody want any other proof to know this fking show is biased ! I was clear with this after #DonalBisht eviction



AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — Joey Tribbiani (@JoeyTri397) November 7, 2021

What the hell….#SalmanKhan is saying #UmarRiaz ne instigate kiya tha seemba ko….pure task me sbse ganda or sbse aggressive seemba tha….vo instigate kr rha tha sbko na ki Umar



AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — HINA CHOUDHARY (@HinaChoudhary24) November 7, 2021

Earlier, Asim Riaz, a former Big Boss housemate, tweeted that Simba’s comments will hurt his brother. “It will hurt @realumarriaz. It will take time. It will require dedication. It will require willpower. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice. You will have to push your body to the max, but I promise you this when u reach your goal. It will be worth it,” wrote Asim Riaz, former Big Boss inmate, and Umar’s brother.

It will hurt @realumarriaz

It will take time, It will require dedication

It will require will power

You will need to make healthy decisions

You will have to sacrifice,You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) November 2, 2021

Umar Riaz’s father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary commented on the incident too and this is what he had to say, “Pity on Simba who looks frustrated, only sleeps & enjoys #BiggBoss15 food, carrying hatred against @realumarriaz from day one resulting his remarks of Islamophobia & sudden push to @realumarriaz into the pool could have resulted in grievous injury on @ColorsTV for their silence.”

Pity on Simba who looks frustrated ,only sleeps & enjoys #BiggBoss15 food , carrying hatred against @realumarriaz from day one resulting his remarks of islamophobia & sudden push to @realumarriaz into pool could have resulted grievous injury ,? on @ColorsTV for their silence — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, in a shocking double elimination twist, Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer were evicted from Bigg Boss 15. The contestants who are currently inside the house are Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian.