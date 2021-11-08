Bigg Boss 15: Viewers demand Salman Khan’s resignation

Mumbai: Bigg Boss and controversies go hand in hand. The ongoing season of the Salman Khan hosted show is no exception. One such controversy was sparked last week when contestants Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal locked horns with each other.
For the unversed, Umar and Simba got physical during a nomination task last week and also were engaged in a war of words. Simba even pushed Umar into the pool with all his force. In one unseen clip which went viral on Twitter, Umar alleged that Simba called him as ‘aatankvadi’ (terrorist).
Angry fans reacted to the incident and demanded Bigg Boss to take action against Simba and remove him with immediate effect. Justice for Umar Riaz’ was also trending on social media after the incident.
Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, fans were hoping that Salman Khan would reprimand Simba for his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour. However, Salman didn’t say anything about it on Saturday’s episode.
In Sunday’s episode, the superstar blamed Umar for the incident saying that he instigated Simba to do so. Though Salman mentioned that what Simba did was wrong, his silence on an Islamophobic comment made by a contestant on the show has disappointed Bigg Boss fans. A section of irked social media users have taken to Twitter and demanded Salman Khan’s resignation from the show as a host.
One user wrote, “Salman didn’t say anything to his and @ColorsTV Boy Simba. What about Simba’s push to @realumarriaz I think @BeingSalmanKhan. Has to resign from his Job and @ BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia Has to shut this shity show.”
“Such a biased show…l expected that Salman simba ka class lenge but salman avoid this topic?? Agar umar ne simba ko push karta to salman jarur umar ko bash karta…such a biased host…Very disappoint..!!,” tweeted other fan.
Check out some of the tweets below:
Earlier, Asim Riaz, a former Big Boss housemate, tweeted that Simba’s comments will hurt his brother. “It will hurt @realumarriaz. It will take time. It will require dedication. It will require willpower. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice. You will have to push your body to the max, but I promise you this when u reach your goal. It will be worth it,” wrote Asim Riaz, former Big Boss inmate, and Umar’s brother.
Umar Riaz’s father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary commented on the incident too and this is what he had to say, “Pity on Simba who looks frustrated, only sleeps & enjoys #BiggBoss15 food, carrying hatred against @realumarriaz from day one resulting his remarks of Islamophobia & sudden push to @realumarriaz into the pool could have resulted in grievous injury on @ColorsTV for their silence.”
Meanwhile, in a shocking double elimination twist, Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer were evicted from Bigg Boss 15. The contestants who are currently inside the house are Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian.