Bigg Boss 15: VIPs Pratik and Simba per week earnings from show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s house is currently divided into two parts — VIPs and non-VIPs. In a shocking twist, Nishant Bhat got special powers to remove two popular contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from VIP club.

The five new members of this privileged VIP club of Bigg Boss 15 are — Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian. On the other hand, the non-VIP members are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali.

Among all the 10 contestants who are currently inside the house (Shamita Shetty might return soon), Pratik and Simba are two contenders who are winning many hearts with their unique gameplay.

While Pratik is known for speaking up on every issue, Simba attracts audience with his silent game. Though he hardly did anything in the first two weeks, people found Simba Nagpal’s levels of unbothered-ness rather cute. Fans believe though Simba spoke less, he always spoke sensible stuff. As the two participants continue to win hearts, let’s know how much they are getting paid for their stint inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal’s remuneration

Pratik Sehajpal, who was the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15, reportedly earns Rs 2 lakh per week and over Rs 30000 per day.

On the other hand, Simba Nagpal allegedly earns Rs 1 lakh per week, or over Rs 15 thousand per day.

Bigg Boss 15 wild card entries

If the reports doing rounds on internet are to be believed, Bigg Boss’ former contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale will be entering the house next week or this weekend as wild card contestants. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty will be seen re-entering the show once again this week. She had come out of the house on the night of November 13 due to health reasons.