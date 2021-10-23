Bigg Boss 15: Winner’s prize money is ZERO; meet wild card entry

Mumbai: In the last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw contestants playing the third round of the task which was assigned to them to win access to the main house area. Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan won the round and got the ticket to mukhya ghar.

For those who don’t follow Bigg Boss regularly, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash won it and became the first two contestants to access the main house by putting Rs 7 lakhs of prize money at stake. Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian won the second round by playing for Rs. 8 lakh and agreed to pay up to Rs. 4 lakh each. Umar and Afsana’s round was for Rs 10 lakh.

After this, the prize money for the show went down to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 50 lakh.

Nishant, who is the captain of the house this week, also got the all-house access in yesterday’s episode. Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal were left in the jungle.

Bigg Boss 15 prize money

Bigg Boss’ vishwasundari gives them two options — “Now the junglewasis have two options, either give up Rs 25 lakh from prize money and enter the main house or leave the house.”

After the ‘apsisehmati’, all junglewasis decided to give up the Rs 25 lakh prize to go into the main house. With this, the prize money has now gone to zero. Now, all the contestants are in the main house.

Bigg Boss 15 wild card entry

In the latest promo shared by Colors on social media, host Salman Khan can be seen announcing a new wild card entry into the house. However, the name is not yet revealed. If the reports which are surfacing online are to be believed, model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia, who is also the rakhi brother of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, will enter a controversial reality show as a wild card contestant during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Who is Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia is a former model, businessman and social influencer, who has been the face of numerous domestic and international labels. He is also a trained actor and has studied Performing Arts in London.

Going by Rajiv’s, it seems like he knows the who’s who of Bollywood as he has pictures with Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Neetu Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sonu Sood, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bipasha Basu among several others.

Week 3 elimination

Meanwhile, it is being said that there is no elimination this week. Contestants who were nominated were — Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz. Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were evicted in a surprise mid-week elimination. Sahil Shroff was the contestant to be outed from Bigg Boss 15.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more stories on Bigg Boss 15.